Police investigate apparent murder suicide in Brooklyn Park

Police are investigating an apparent murder suicide Wednesday in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.

According to police, at about 6 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired inside an apartment complex on the 6300 block of Douglas Drive.

When they arrived, officers noticed that bullets had been fired into several apartments. Officers were able to determine that the shots came from inside a specific apartment, and they found the door to that apartment had been barricaded.

The Brooklyn Park SWAT team was called and found two people dead inside the apartment. Both individuals - a man and a woman - appear to have died from gunshot wounds.

Police believe the incident was a murder suicide. A homicide investigation is underway.