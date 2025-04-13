Police hired this forensics expert to dig up data. Now the FBI is digging into his background.

The Brief Mark Lanterman defended his background and credentials under oath in a nearly six-hour videotaped deposition. The FBI is currently investigating the digital forensic expert after issues were raised by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office about his education and employment history. FOX 9 Investigators obtained a copy of the February deposition in connection to a federal civil trial in Florida.



In a videotaped deposition obtained by the FOX 9 Investigators, computer forensics and cybersecurity expert Mark Lanterman defended his record under oath, insisting he earned degrees from a now-defunct New Jersey college.

The FBI is currently investigating questions and concerns surrounding Lanterman’s credentials. Lanterman and his company, Computer Forensic Services, have a long track record of providing digital analysis and high-tech expertise for law enforcement agencies across Minnesota.

Expert accused of misrepresenting his record

What we know:

Lanterman’s record has come under heavy scrutiny in recent weeks after the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office launched an investigation into Lanterman’s credentials.

In a letter first obtained by the FOX 9 Investigators, prosecutors wrote they will no longer rely on Lanterman in pending cases because they have been unable to fully verify his educational and employment background. The office alerted attorneys in at least 10 cases to determine the potential impact of any investigative work or testimony Lanterman provided.

The county attorney later disclosed that the FBI was also investigating the allegations against Lanterman.

What they're saying:

Lanterman has repeatedly defended his credentials in various statements.

"My work and background have been scrutinized countless times in an adversarial setting," he said in a video statement last month.

He has declined repeated interview requests from the FOX 9 Investigators.

However, he had to answer numerous questions about his past on camera and under oath as part of a deposition in an ongoing civil case in U.S. District Court in Florida.

In the Feb. 11 videotaped deposition, Lanterman insisted he earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in computer science in the late 1980’s from the now-defunct Upsala College in New Jersey. But he no longer has his diplomas.

When Lanterman was asked how others are supposed to know he actually attended the school, he responded, "Because I told you."

Dig deeper:

The attorneys questioning Lanterman under oath said Lanterman’s name does not appear in any Upsala College yearbooks or graduation programs from that period. Their efforts to obtain Lanterman’s transcripts have been unsuccessful, according to court records.

Lanterman also could not identify any of his old classmates.

"Well, I lived with my grandparents. I wasn't close to many people, no," he said in the deposition, which was taken as part of the civil case involving intellectual property theft.

The other side:

The firm that hired Lanterman for his digital expertise in the case is standing behind him, describing his testimony as straightforward and reliable.

"There is no evidence Mr. Lanterman falsified his credentials," they wrote.

However, the attorneys who questioned Lanterman under oath want his testimony stricken from the record because they believe he "falsified his college attendance and degrees, then committed perjury in sticking to his lie."

Lanterman remained defiant throughout the questioning.

"I am telling you that if I was going to fabricate a degree, I would have chosen a better school, not one that was shut down," he said.

What we don't know:

Just days after the adversarial deposition in February, Lanterman admits he traveled to Pennsylvania to retrieve his personnel file from a police department outside Philadelphia where he used to work.

Lanterman said he was suffering from a "grave heart condition" and needed his files to get his affairs in order, according to court records.

It is not clear whether the records provide any details about his past because Lanterman has not returned the file despite "repeated requests," according to the police chief in Springfield Township.

Lanterman insists he had permission to leave with his records and has since mailed them back.

The chief confirmed to the FOX 9 Investigators that the FBI has reached out about Lanterman.

The backstory:

Lanterman built his computer forensics firm, in part, by contracting with law enforcement agencies. Records obtained by the FOX 9 Investigators show Computer Forensics Services had multiple contracts with the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office worth up to two million dollars.

The sheriff’s office told FOX 9 Investigators it "no longer uses CFS." Its final contract with the firm expires later this year.

Lanterman was also a "go-to" expert for local and national media outlets because he had consistently obtained data in criminal cases no one else could find.

The FOX 9 Investigators talked to Lanterman in 2021 after he helped prosecutors connect the dots in a complicated, murder-for-hire plot that led to Stephen Allwine’s conviction.

Allwine, who was found guilty of killing his wife, is also now challenging Lanterman’s credentials, according to a recent court filing.

What's next:

Lanterman now appears to be walking away from a lucrative career.

He recently withdrew from a separate federal case where his credentials were challenged as an expert witness. Lanterman explained he is 60-years-old and has been planning to turn his business over to his children for years.

"That time has arrived," he wrote to the judge.

Lanterman’s photo and biography were recently stripped from the firm’s website.

Sean Lanterman said he made the decision, so his father’s situation would not distract from the firm’s high-quality work.

However, questions about Lanterman’s background will likely persist as the Hennepin County Attorney’s office reviews cases that involved his testimony.

But Lanterman maintains his work and his credentials are solid.

"I am not going to argue with you," Lanterman said at one point in the deposition. "I have told you that I have the credentials that I claim and if you don't believe me, that is your prerogative."