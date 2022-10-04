Police: Fire at Lynde Greenhouse and Nursery being investigated as arson

Police say the massive fire over the weekend at a popular Maple Grove greenhouse is being investigated as a possible arson.

In a statement on Tuesday, officers said the Maple Grove Police Department is working with fire investigators to determine the cause of the blaze at Lynde Greenhouse and Nursery early Sunday morning.

However, officers have already identified five minors as "persons of interest" in the case. Police are asking anyone who might have more information on the fire to call officers at 763-494-6214 or email atschida@maplegrovemn.gov. Police say tips can also be submitted anonymously through CrimeStoppers of Minnesota at 800-222-8477 or online.

The investigation is ongoing. No one was hurt

Volunteers help move poinsettias after 'catastrophic' blaze

Good Samaritans joined forces on Tuesday to help a Maple Grove nursery that was severely damaged in a fire on Sunday.

It took firefighters several hours to put out the blaze at Lynde Greenhouse and Nursery Sunday morning. The blaze destroyed at least one building and damaged several others. Derek Lynde, who is the fifth generation to operate the nursery, said on Facebook the "catastrophic fire" caused a complete loss to the warehouse, loading dock, storage area, production offices, employee break area and plant production line at the greenhouse.

The beloved greenhouse posted a request for volunteers on Facebook on Monday, asking people to help "Save Christmas" by carrying the poinsettia crop from the greenhouses to trucks, which is "some distance," so the plants could be transported to an offsite greenhouse.

And the community responded, with an "impressive turnout" of volunteers showing up to carry plants to waiting trucks, according to Facebook comments.

Lynde did reopen its garden center on Tuesday, with a post on Facebook saying they're "taking it week by week" but will be open on weekdays. However, they don't have electricity yet, so it's "cash and carry only."