Petaluma daughter lives with mother's corpse for more than a year: police

A welfare check at a home in Petaluma revealed a woman who had been dead in her home for over a year, with her daughter living in the same house with her mother's corpse the entire time, police said.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Windsor Drive about 11 a.m. on Tuesday and saw piles of 20 to 30 packages stacked up on the porch, which KTVU also observed upon visiting the home.

No one answered the door when the officers rang, and having heard concerns from the reporting party, officers decided to enter the house.

Once inside, police saw the dead woman in the living room and a second adult woman in a bedroom who claimed to be her daughter.

Police said it appeared that the mother had been dead for over a year.

The daughter cooperated with the police and said her mother had died in April of 2021.

The daughter was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, police said.

Due to the unknown circumstances surrounding this death, Petaluma Police Department investigators initiated an unattended death investigation.

A search warrant was obtained and a thorough process of the scene was completed, police said.

The home has been "red tagged" due to the uninhabitable condition of the interior of the residence.

Police said that there are no outstanding suspects or safety concerns in the neighborhood.

On Wednesday, police were seen inspecting the home early in the morning

The identity of the dead woman is being withheld at this time.