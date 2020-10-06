Police believe alcohol was a factor in crash that injured 2 in St. Paul

article

Police are investigating after an SUV driver struck a motorcycle and injured two people Tuesday evening in St. Paul.

According to St. Paul police, at 5:45 p.m., an SUV was heading east on West 7th Street when the driver struck a motorcyclist at Walnut Street.

The SUV driver fled the scene but was taken into custody a short time later.

The motorcyclist and his passenger were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.