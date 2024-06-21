Expand / Collapse search
Police arrest man at Regions Hospital after weapon, 'Molotov cocktails' found in car

Published  June 21, 2024 8:51am CDT
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man was arrested after allegedly bringing Molotov cocktails and weapons to Regions Hospital on Thursday morning, according to police. 

St. Paul police said security requested police assistance around 9:30 a.m. after they had information suggesting a man, who was talking with security inside the hospital, might be in possession of "Molotov cocktails."

The officer, who was doing contract work at the hospital, looked inside the car parked outside the doors and saw what appeared to be possible incendiary devices in a bucket. Police described the devices as individual containers with liquid inside and rags sticking out of the top. Field testing later indicated the liquid was flammable. 

The off-duty officer called for assistance, and the man was taken into custody. While the man was detained, police say they found a large knife up his sleeve. The officer also reported seeing a crossbow with an arrow on the dashboard of the car, according to police. 

The items recovered from the vehicle will undergo further testing, according to police. The man was booked into the Ramsey County Jail, and as of Friday morning, he has not been officially charged. 

The incident remains under investigation. 