Police: 911 services restored in Hennepin County

911 service has been restored in Hennepin County after a brief outage Tuesday morning.

Around 9:45 a.m., several metro police departments posted updates on social media indicating that 911 services were down in Hennepin County.

Police departments began posting that service had been restored around 10:16 a.m.

Minneapolis has its own dedicated 911 dispatch center, the Minneapolis Emergency Communications Center, and was not impacted by the outage, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.