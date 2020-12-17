Police: 1 dead after shooting at St. Cloud apartment Wednesday

A man is dead after a shooting in a St. Cloud apartment complex Wednesday morning.

According to the St. Cloud Police Department, the victim died Thursday from his injuries sustained in the shooting on the 4000 block of 24th Street South.

Police say officers responded to the scene just before noon Wednesday and found an adult male inside that had been shot.

Officers believe the shooter fled the scene before police arrived. Police say the shooting was not random and the public is not in danger.

The St. Cloud Police Department is still investigating the incident.