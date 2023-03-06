Plymouth home that was site of deadly shooting is a short-term rental home

The home where police say a man was killed in a deadly late-night shooting over the weekend in Plymouth is licensed to allow short-term rentals, officials say.

In a statement on Monday, Plymouth city officials confirmed the crime scene off Oakview Lane North is a short-term rental home that was licensed last December for rentals. FOX 9 found a Vrbo listing for the home offering rentals for $175 per night.

At this point, the details of what led up to shots being fired are still limited. Officials have not confirmed whether it was being rented out when shots were fired Saturday night. But, before Saturday, city officials say there have been no other reported issues at the home.

Some cities in recent years have taken actions to limit short-term rentals due to a wide array of issues including rental properties being used for activities ranging from wild parties to prostitution. Just last month, the City of Roseville, Minnesota passed a ban restricting short-term rentals in the city. The Plymouth City Council had considered a measure in 2018 to restrict short-term rentals, but that measure failed.

