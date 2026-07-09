Plane crash near Lewiston: Pilot hospitalized after emergency landing attempt

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The Brief A small plane crashed near the intersection of Winona County Road 33 and Winona County Road 6 Thursday night. The 62-year-old pilot was injured and taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital–Saint Mary's Campus. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.



A pilot was hurt after a small plane crashed near Lewiston Thursday night, according to the Winona County Sheriff's Office.

Lewiston plane crash

What we know:

The Winona County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 6:52 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Winona County Road 33 and Winona County Road 6. The pilot, who was the only person on board, managed to get out of the aircraft after the crash.

The pilot, a 62-year-old man, was transported by Lewiston Ambulance to Mayo Clinic Hospital–Saint Marys Campus for treatment. His current condition has not been released.

The aircraft involved was identified as a Glasair I RG. According to the preliminary investigation, the pilot experienced engine trouble and was trying to make an emergency landing when the crash occurred.

Agencies that responded included the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, Lewiston Ambulance, Lewiston Fire Department, Winona County Emergency Management, and the Minnesota State Patrol.

Ongoing investigation and next steps

Why you should care:

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are now helping with the investigation to determine what caused the engine trouble and crash. The incident remains under investigation, and authorities say more information will be released when appropriate.

Winona fatal plane crash

Dig deeper:

It marks the second plane crash in the area in less than a month.

Back on June 25, the Winona Police Department initially reported responding to the airport around 7:55 p.m. after receiving reports of a plane crash near a runway.

When officers arrived, they found a small aircraft with an unresponsive person inside. Authorities say they found the pilot, later identified as Wayne William Ledebuhr, 74, of Winona. He was the only person aboard the aircraft at the time, and died.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the pilot’s current condition or further details about the crash. It is also unclear what specifically caused the engine trouble.