Plan in place to transfer 11K acres of Chippewa National Forest land back to Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe

A plan is now in place to transfer over 11,000 acres of land in the Chippewa National Forest back to the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe.

In December, the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Reservation Restoration Act, authored by U.S. Sen. Tina Smith and U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum, was signed into law. The Act would transfer land from the Chippewa National Forest in Cass County to the U.S. Department of the Interior to be held in trust for the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe.

The band and the U.S. Forest Service announced on Wednesday they have created a "Plan of Survey" identifying the next steps to implement the land transfer. The next steps include identifying potential transfer lands, researching parcel histories, preparing legal descriptions, identifying title encumbrances and finalizing maps. The lands subject to transfer hold historical and cultural significance to the band, according to a news release.

"It is with great joy and hope for the future in our hearts that we celebrate the latest step forward in restoring a portion of the illegally transferred lands back to the Leech Lake Ojibwe, Faron Jackson Sr. Chairman of the Leech Lake Band of Obijwe, said in a statement. "On behalf of the Band I want to express my gratitude to the Forest Service and Tribal staff collaborating behind the scenes to move this land transfer towards completion. This is one of the most monumental and positive developments to take place on Leech Lake since the first treaties were signed and the reservation was established in 1855."