Pine County sheriff's deputy rear-ended by driver allegedly under the influence

A speeding driver believed to be under the influence rear-ended a sheriff’s deputy in Pine City, Minnesota shortly after midnight Tuesday, pushing the deputy’s squad car off the street and onto the property of a nearby church.

The crash occurred at 12:41 a.m. near Main Street and 3rd Avenue South. According to the Pine County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy was driving south on Main Street when his squad was rear-ended by a pickup truck and pushed onto the property of the First Presbyterian Church.

The deputy and the driver were injured, but able to exit their vehicles.

The sheriff’s office said the driver of the pickup truck was “combative” and responding officers had to restrain him. He was transported to a hospital in the Twin Cities.

The deputy, Boston Gilderman, was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, but has since been released.

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the crash.