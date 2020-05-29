Photos: Minnesota National Guard, authorities establish presence in Minneapolis following riots
The guard members are armed because of intelligence from the FBI indicated “a credible threat” to them.
From: FOX 9
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota National Guard along with members from the Minnesota State Patrol are keeping watch in the streets around the Minneapolis Police Third Precinct building in south Minneapolis. This follows three violent nights of riots after the death of George Floyd.