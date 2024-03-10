Beached 70-foot-long sperm whale off coast of Venice

A beached whale estimated to be about 70 feet long is off the coast of Venice, according to city officials.

The adult live sperm whale was confirmed to be beached at 7 a.m. on Sunday morning, according to the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The city says the whale is on a sandbar about 50 yards out from Service Club Park.

The FWC says a multi-agency team of Stranding Network partners, including Mote Marine Laboratory, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Clearwater Marine Aquarium, University of Florida, Sarasota Dolphin Project are responding, in collaboration with the City of Venice, Venice Police Department, and Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

"We know from the size and that it's likely an adult sperm whale, and it appears very thin," said Gretchen Lovewell, Stranding Investigations Program Manager at Mote Marine Laboratory.

Officials ask that people avoid the area to allow Mote staff to conduct their assessments.

"It's very rare for us to have. I've been at Mote for almost 15 years, and we've never had a sperm whale here. So, they do occur off the Gulf. But for them to be at the beach is not common," explained Lovewell.

The FWC says samples will be collected to try to determine the cause of illness and to better understand the sperm whale health, energetics, and life history.

"Right now we're waiting on tide and the conditions to become safe for us to work. So once conditions improve, we'll start making more of a plan," said Lovewell.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

