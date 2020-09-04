Photo shows long line outside St. Paul bar, as college students return to campus

article

Recent video of a long line outside a St. Paul bar is underlining the worries authorities have this holiday weekend.

The governor and Department of Health have warned that Minnesota is at a "tipping point" when it comes to COVID-19, and that this weekend will be crucial for slowing the spread.

With students returning to the University of Minnesota, Dinkytown is no longer a ghost town. But at the Loring Pasta Bar, workers worry what the return of students will mean for the spread of COVID-19.

"We want the students to be here," said Jake Bruce with the pasta bar. "We want them to come in. We want to serve them but still, it's that kind of health concern that you don't know what will happen."

An image of about 30 people standing in line outside Plum's Bar in St. Paul Thursday night is circulating on social media and sparking concern about how seriously college students are taking the threat of the coronavirus as they return to their various campuses.

Advertisement

The owner says his business had reached capacity and wasn't allowing any more customers inside but some college students decided to wait outside instead of going home.

"Large college parties -- or any kind of party, it doesn't have to be college -- any party where there is a large gathering," explained Luisa Pessoa-Brandao with the Minneapolis health department, "where people aren't wearing masks or maintaining physical distance is a concern for spread of COVID."

Across the river in Minneapolis, the city health department has done three sweeps of college bars, conducting a total of 54 inspections. Health officials say most businesses have complied, but they've given out three citations -- one of which is being disputed.

"If you want to see your friends, there's ways to do it more safely," added Pessoa-Brandao. "Go be outside, make sure you are wearing your mask, make sure you are more than six feet apart and gather in small groups as opposed to one big large group in an enclosed space."

The Loring Pasta Bar says college students are their best chance of staying afloat and they believe their COVID protocols will keep them in business.

"So people stay safe but can feel comfortable enough to visit us and know we are doing everything we can for them to make sure they are healthy," said Bruce.

