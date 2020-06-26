Phalen Beach in St. Paul opening for the summer

Phalen Regional Park Beach is officially opening for the summer this weekend after being closed for the beginning of the season due to COVID-19 concerns, according to the City of St. Paul.

The beach opens Saturday and will be open from noon to 8 p.m. daily with lifeguards on duty.

Those who visit the beach are being asked to maintain social distancing of six feet from those not in their household. Officials are urging people to wear masks if distancing is not possible.

Showers, changing rooms, flush toilets, drinking fountains and concessions will not be available. Portable toilets will be on site.

Public health officials urge those who are sick, showing COVID-19 symptoms or are at higher risk of illness to avoid visiting public areas amid the pandemic.

Splash pads in St. Paul are also expected to reopen soon. Como Regional Park Pool and Highland Park Aquatic Center, however, will remain closed for the summer.