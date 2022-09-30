Florida animals rescued from Hurricane Ian floodwaters: 'Pets are family. Period'

Orange County Government shared several photos of the many pets and animals that were rescued after Hurricane Ian drenched Central Florida with flooding rains.

"Pets are family. Period," the government wrote on Facebook. They noted that the pets were rescued along with their owners.

Image 1 of 22 ▼ (Photo via Orange County, Florida, government)

Hurricane Ian killed at least two people in Central Florida – both in Volusia County, officials said. At least 21 deaths have been reported across the state, though the death toll is expected to rise, state officials said Friday.

CONTINUING COVERAGE: HURRICANE IAN

In Central Florida, several areas were hit with extensive flooding, and police agencies and sheriff's departments across the region rescued – and still are rescuing – people and pets from flooded streets, neighborhoods, apartment complexes, and assisted-living facilities.

Insurance Information Institute spokesperson Loretta Worters told FOX Business Thursday that "while it's too early to tell what the damage projections will be, many of the insurance modelers are putting it at between $20 and $40 billion."

You can apply for FEMA assistance HERE.