As pandemic restrictions lift, common viruses make a comeback

As pandemic restrictions lift, doctors are seeing an uptick in illnesses that typically pop up during the winter, particularly upper respiratory virus cases.

Dr. Krishnan Subrahmanian, a pediatrician at Hennepin Healthcare, says he’s seen a recent increase in office visits as common illnesses start to circulate again.

"The viruses that we’re used to seeing—as pediatricians and parents—really took a year's vacation," said Subrahmanian. "Now they’re all coming back and they’ve come back in the last one to two months."

Dr. Subrahmanian says they’re treating a lot of upper respiratory viruses, particularly the enterovirus and rhinovirus. They are also seeing some increased circulation of gastrointestinal bugs.

"That’s the job of a virus--to keep spreading--and it’s finally seeing its opportunity and taking advantage," Dr. Subrahmanian said.

Dr. Subrahmanian credits the lifting of mask mandates and other COVID-19 restrictions for the sudden summer surge of illness, which is why some parents are choosing to keep those practices going.

"Even though we’re mask-free, I still make sure we wear our mask," said Theresa Gomez of Minneapolis.

Gomez said her children have remained healthy so far this summer, despite returning to the things they loved before the pandemic hit.

"I sanitize all the time, make sure they wash their hands and completely wear a mask all the time."

But, doctors say there’s no need to fear these common illnesses, and our immune systems will build back up with time.

"Our kids are going to be OK… build up immunity and be OK, but in the meantime, that’s frustrating for families."