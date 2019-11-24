Pedestrian struck by car, seriously injured in Maplewood, Minn.

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and seriously injured late Saturday night in Maplewood, Minnesota.

According to police, at about 11:23 p.m., officers responded to the area of English Street and Belmont Lane East on a report of a pedestrian struck. When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the middle of the road. The vehicle had fled the scene.

The pedestrian was identified as a 20-year-old man from Maplewood, and he is in critical condition at the hospital.

Officials said it is possible the driver was not aware they struck anyone. Police are asking anyone who may have any information on the crash to come forward.

The striking vehicle could possibly have front end damage, but it may not be significant. Based on video, officers believe the vehicle may be similar to a mid-size SUV or van. Witnesses did see a tan, possibly a late 90’s style Honda in the area who may have been following the suspect vehicle. The driver of this vehicle could have valuable information.

Please contact Ramsey County Dispatch Center at 651-777-8191 if you have any information about this case.