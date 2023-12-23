Pedestrian killed after being hit in Park Rapids

article

A Park Rapids man was hit and killed by a vehicle on Highway 34 in Hubbard County.

Minnesota State Patrol says a 37-year-old woman was driving her Jeep eastbound on Highway 34 near Lake Avenue in Park Rapids when she struck the 68-year-old pedestrian.

The woman told authorities she thought she hit an animal, but her phone was dead, and she wasn't able to pull over due to traffic, troopers said. The woman returned to the scene but left when she saw emergency vehicles. She later called 911 to follow up, officials say.

According to authorities, the pedestrian was taken to CHI St. Joseph's Health, where he was later pronounced dead.

Law enforcement indicated that the victim had been drinking.