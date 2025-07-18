Expand / Collapse search

Pedestrian fatally struck on Highway 59 near Mahnomen

Published  July 18, 2025 10:58am CDT
    • The Minnesota State Patrol says a pedestrian was fatally struck on Highway 59 south of Mahnomen.
    • The incident happened early Friday morning.
    • What led up to the crash is under investigation.

MAHNOMEN, Minn. (FOX 9) - One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle in northwestern Minnesota Friday morning, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

What we know:

The State Patrol says it responded to the crash early Friday morning on Highway 59 south of Mahnomen. Authorities say a vehicle hit a pedestrian, and the pedestrian was pronounced dead.

Crash under investigation

What we don't know:

The State Patrol didn’t have any other immediate details. What led up to the incident is under investigation.

