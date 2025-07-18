Pedestrian fatally struck on Highway 59 near Mahnomen

The Brief The Minnesota State Patrol says a pedestrian was fatally struck on Highway 59 south of Mahnomen. The incident happened early Friday morning. What led up to the crash is under investigation.



One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle in northwestern Minnesota Friday morning, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Mahnomen fatal pedestrian crash

What we know:

The State Patrol says it responded to the crash early Friday morning on Highway 59 south of Mahnomen. Authorities say a vehicle hit a pedestrian, and the pedestrian was pronounced dead.

Crash under investigation

What we don't know:

The State Patrol didn’t have any other immediate details. What led up to the incident is under investigation.