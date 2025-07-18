Pedestrian fatally struck on Highway 59 near Mahnomen
MAHNOMEN, Minn. (FOX 9) - One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle in northwestern Minnesota Friday morning, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Mahnomen fatal pedestrian crash
What we know:
The State Patrol says it responded to the crash early Friday morning on Highway 59 south of Mahnomen. Authorities say a vehicle hit a pedestrian, and the pedestrian was pronounced dead.
Crash under investigation
What we don't know:
The State Patrol didn’t have any other immediate details. What led up to the incident is under investigation.