Pedestrian dies after struck by SUV in Columbia Heights

UPDATE: A 56-year-old man died after being hit by a car in Columbia Heights Saturday night, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

Columbia Heights police officers and medics responded to the crash around 9:08 p.m. on April 9 near Central Avenue Northeast and 45th Avenue Northeast, according to a news release from the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.

Early investigations indicate that a man was "attempting to cross on foot outside of a crosswalk going westbound" on Central Avenue, the sheriff's office wrote. As he was crossing the street, he was hit by an SUV traveling southbound on Central Avenue.

The SUV was driven by a woman. The driver was not injured, nor was she taken into custody, according to Tierney Peters with the sheriff's office.

Medics took the man to a local hospital in an ambulance, where he was in critical condition. On Wednesday, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office identified the man as Charles Anthony Flocken, age 56 of Minneapolis. The medical examiner's report states he died in the hospital Sunday from multiple blunt force injuries in the accident.

Advertisement

The Columbia Height Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol and Anoka County Sheriff's Office are investigating the crash.