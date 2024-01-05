Parkour daredevil does pullups off edge of Istanbul building

A daredevil parkour athlete showed off his skills in a nail-biting video that shows him doing pullups off the edge of a building in Turkey.

The video was posted by 29-year-old Khalid Tenni. At one point, he can be seen holding onto the ledge with one hand while he removes his t-shirt.

Tenni told Storyful that of all his dangerous stunts, this was his "most crazy challenge."