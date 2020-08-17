Pandemic inspires college students to take gap year, find new opportunities

As colleges across the country adapt to the pandemic, many students are taking this opportunity to take a year off.

In a normal year, Tate Sundberg would be starting his junior year at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in two weeks. But, this fall, it’s online only, so he decided to take a year off.

Instead of taking virtual classes, Sundberg is opting for a pandemic-inspired adventure in an airstream camper. He plans to head west on his own for an open-ended tour of our National Parks.

“I think living on my own, not just at college with friends and people around me, but truly on my own, will be kind of a test but pretty rewarding in the end. So, I think that’s education right there, too,” he said.

Coronavirus has upended many college plans. A national survey by Simpson Scarborough, a higher education research group, found in July that 40-percent of incoming freshman thought they might still change their minds because of the pandemic.

“I wanted the actual college experience. I didn’t want to go and sit in my dorm room and study,” Sundberg said.

Meanwhile, his neighbor, Lindsey Arndt, is switching from Colorado State - where classes are virtual - to Winona State, where they’re not.

Survey’s also show a lot of incoming freshman are taking a gap year. For example, Harvard University said last week, 20% of their incoming freshman decided to defer enrollment.

By contrast, the University of St Thomas in St. Paul has essentially the same number of incoming first-years as last year, showing how campus size and location and type of instruction are huge variables.

Many experts argue against taking a year off college, saying that online classes are better than nothing - unless you find a truly valuable experience.

“Hopefully that’s what I’m doing,” Sundberg said. “That’s the goal, at least!”

Sundberg also made sure that when his adventure ends, he’ll have no trouble re-enrolling.