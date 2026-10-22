Minnesota sisters found strength together through breast cancer battle

The Brief In 2025, three Minnesota sisters were diagnosed with breast cancer or a high-risk condition after screening. A fourth sister is being monitored and expects a double mastectomy by age 34 because of the family's risk. Dr. Lisa Hamilton of Minnesota Oncology said genetic testing found no known mutation, but researchers are still studying the family's DNA.



October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, founded in 1985 by the American Cancer Society to encourage routine mammograms.

Since that time, communities have mobilized, raised money, launched research and really waged an attack on breast cancer world-wide. The reality of the disease and early detection landed on the doorstep of one Minnesota family in 2025.

The Tupy sisters, four altogether, have had a breast cancer battle that has tested their strength, deepened their bonds and provided many lessons for others.

Tupy sisters cancer story

The backstory:

Cassie was the first to find out. At 42, she had a routine mammogram that showed trouble, ultimately receiving a diagnosis of DCIS ductile carcinoma dc 2, a breast cancer confined to the milk duct.

Mel, who was also in her 40’s went in for more screening and was diagnosed with atypical microglandular adenosis, a precursor to triple negative breast cancer.

Sam, at 38, was screened because of Cassie’s diagnosis and discovered she had two types of invasive ductal carcinoma. The first diagnosis being hormone negative, HER2 positive invasive ductal carcinoma in her right breast. The second diagnosis being hormone positive (Estrogen Receptor/Progesterone Receptor positive), HER2 negative invasive ductal carcinoma in her left breast.

Kendra will be monitored and expects to have a double mastectomy by age 34 because of the family risk.

Fighting cancer together

Why you should care:

Through all the heartache of surgeries and treatments, they found they doing better being together. The family bond grew tighter and tighter.

"Us being sisters is what saved each other’s lives because we have each other," says Cassie. "When one of us had it, we all got checked out and figured it out," she added. "We are very candid and open and honest with each other."

Mom, Linda, quickly mobilized, helping her daughters with meals, cleaning their homes and making the home where the girls grew up a place to recover. But toll for the parents was heavy as well.

"It’s hard to hear from one daughter and then to get multiple calls, there’s all this cancer," says Linda. "You wonder as a parent, did we do something wrong, why is this happening," she said about how she felt at the time.

The mystery of all of this is the fact that tests didn’t reveal a genetic connection. But that doesn’t mean one won’t be found in the future. Researchers have their DNA and will continue to run it for any connection.

Family oncologist weighs in

What they're saying:

"All of them had genetic testing and all were negative," says Dr. Lisa Hamilton with Minnesota Oncology, who was their surgical oncologist. "And that just means to us, that genetic testing does not mean elevated risk of breast cancer. It just means no gene mutation that we test for, that is known to increase the cancer risk."

Dr. Hamilton says cases like this highlight how breast cancer and other cancers that impact women can affect entire families. The sisters would like to be part of a research study eventually, so they can continue to help others.

Sam, who has had to endure the most treatment and the toughest diagnosis says she’s still trying to process all that she’s been through.

"I think I’m doing well or I’m still in survival phase because I’m in treatment," she says. "I know in survivorship they are like okay, go live your life now. So, I don’t know if it will hit me like a ton of bricks then or if it’s just I’m coping along the way. Most days I do well."

But one thing is certain, they have each other. And having each other is what saved their lives.

"Dr. Hamilton said to me, ‘this isn’t going to kill you, but this is going to be hell and a hard road, but you’ll get through this,’" says Cassie.

Sam Tupy details her cancer journey

Timeline:

In an effort to raise awareness for breast cancer, heighten the importance of treatment and getting regular mammograms, Sam Tupy shared with FOX 9 her detailed diagnosis and treatment plan.