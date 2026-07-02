Owatonna shelter-in-place lifted after man allegedly shot at officers
OWATONNA, Minn. (FOX 9) - An Owatonna, Minnesota man is in custody after he allegedly shot at police officers during a traffic stop Wednesday night.
Man in custody after shooting at Owatonna police, himself
What we know:
Around 8:20 p.m., Owatonna Police Department said officers pulled over a 36-year-old man on South Oak Avenue and Southview Street who appeared to be in crisis. During the stop, police say the man began shooting at the officers.
The driver then fled in his vehicle and stopped on the 200 block of West McKinley Street.
A shelter-in-place order was issued at 10:15 p.m. for the surrounding area.
About two hours later, the man reportedly shot himself. Police say he was safely taken into custody without further incident and transported to the hospital.
No officers were hurt in the incident.
The Source: This story uses information from the Owatonna Police Department.