Owatonna shelter-in-place lifted after man allegedly shot at officers

The Brief An Owatonna, Minnesota man is in custody after he allegedly shot at police officers during a traffic stop Wednesday night. A shelter-in-place order was issued for the area around 10:15 p.m., but has since been lifted. The suspect was taken into custody. No officers were hurt.



An Owatonna, Minnesota man is in custody after he allegedly shot at police officers during a traffic stop Wednesday night.

Man in custody after shooting at Owatonna police, himself

What we know:

Around 8:20 p.m., Owatonna Police Department said officers pulled over a 36-year-old man on South Oak Avenue and Southview Street who appeared to be in crisis. During the stop, police say the man began shooting at the officers.

The driver then fled in his vehicle and stopped on the 200 block of West McKinley Street.

A shelter-in-place order was issued at 10:15 p.m. for the surrounding area.

About two hours later, the man reportedly shot himself. Police say he was safely taken into custody without further incident and transported to the hospital.

No officers were hurt in the incident.