Shots fired in Mpls leads to arrest of 1 man, 3 teenage boys

Published  June 28, 2025 5:35pm CDT
Police investigating shots fired on Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis. 

    • Minneapolis police responded to reports of shots fired just before 1 a.m. Saturday near Hennepin and Laurel Avenues. 
    • Four people were arrested, and two people sustained minor injuries but were not taken to the hospital. 
    • The area is just blocks away from where the Twin Cities Pride Festival is happening this weekend. 

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Police arrested a man and three teenage boys after shots were fired near Hennepin and Laurel Avenues in Minneapolis overnight, just blocks away from the park that is set to hold the Twin Cities Pride Festival.

Two people also sustained minor injuries, but were not taken to the hospital. 

Police got multiple reports of shots fired near the 1400 block of Laurel Avenue, near Hennepin Avenue, just before 1 a.m. on Saturday.

The area is just a few blocks away from Loring Park, where the Twin Cities Pride Festival is happening this weekend. 

Arriving officers say they then found two people with minor injuries who were treated at the scene and not taken to the hospital. 

Investigators believe at least one fight broke out when a "a large group was leaving a gathering" and that people started running when gunfire rang out.

Police say they then found people inside a vehicle in the 1200 block of Hennepin Avenue with "evidence of gunfire" nearby. Officers then recovered a gun and arrested a man in his 20s as well as a 17-year-old boy and two 16-year-old boys.

Police say they are still investigating what led to the gunfire.

The Source: This story uses information shared by the Minneapolis Police Department. 

