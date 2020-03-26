Out of a job? These places are currently hiring

While many businesses have been ordered to temporarily close amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, some Minnesota businesses are not only staying open—they are also hiring.

The health care industry is hiring a large number of workers right now, as are many other businesses providing essential goods and services, such as grocery stores, pharmacies, transportation and delivery services, banks, child care and food production. These businesses must continue to operate under Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home order.

Some businesses are even offering hiring incentives, such as temporary bonuses and hourly pay increases.

Here is a list of businesses in Minnesota that are currently accepting applications. Are you hiring? Email fox9news@foxtv.com to be added to the list.

GROCERY STORES, PHARMACIES ETC.

Grocery stores are hiring for a variety of front-line positions including online personal shoppers, stockers, and cashiers.

Advertisement

TRANSPORTATION AND DELIVERY SERVICES

BANKS

FOOD PRODUCTION

GOVERNMENT

Minnesota IT Services

Minnesota Department of Corrections Hiring Trainee-Corrections Officers at facilities across the state with immediate openings. The starting wage is $20.55 per hour. No corrections experience is necessary, and a 6-week paid training program is provided.

Hiring Trainee-Corrections Officers at facilities across the state with immediate openings. The starting wage is $20.55 per hour. No corrections experience is necessary, and a 6-week paid training program is provided.

You can also search for open positions in Minnesota on the DEED’s job resource website CareerForceMN.com