Osseo student assaulted in ‘swift and aggressive’ attack on Valentine’s Day: Charges

A teenager is facing multiple charges for allegedly attacking a student at Osseo Senior High on Valentine’s Day.

Ty Lara-Boclair, 19, has been charged in connection with the assault, including third-degree riot by using unlawful force or violence, fifth-degree assault for causing harm, trespass on school property, and disorderly conduct by brawling or fighting.

Attack at Osseo Senior High

The backstory:

A student at Osseo Senior High was assaulted by three people in a "swift and aggressive" attack on Valentine’s Day.

According to the criminal complaint, Lara-Boclair, a juvenile, and another individual entered the school by tailgating students through an unlocked door before locating the victim in a hallway.

The charging document provided the following details about the unprovoked attack:

An unidentified suspect grabbed the victim by the back of his jacket and struck him in the head, causing the victim to stumble.

Lara-Boclair allegedly punched the victim multiple times as the victim attempted to defend himself.

The juvenile "also engaged in the assault, adding to the blows inflicted upon the victim."

During the altercation, the group collided with an athletics display poster, shattering the glass frame onto the floor.

School staff intervened and broke up the flight. The victim sustained minor injuries and was "visibly shaken by the unprovoked attack," according to the complaint.

Investigating the assault

What we know:

Law enforcement believe the assault was premeditated. Investigators reviewed social media exchanges and recorded conversations suggesting that Lara-Boclair and the juvenile had talked about confronting the victim prior to the attack.

While officials did not disclose a specific motive, the complaint states that the juvenile was reportedly "seeking retribution for an alleged slight involving the victim, accusing him of past bullying incidents."

What we don't know:

Officials confirmed none of the three individuals involved in the attack were students at Osseo Senior High. The complaint did not clarify how the group knew the victim or each other.

Lara-Boclair was arrested at the scene and remains in custody at Hennepin County Jail. He is scheduled to make his first appearance in court on Wednesday morning.

The criminal complaint did not say whether the juvenile is facing any charges.