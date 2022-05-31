Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Redwood County, Renville County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 11:54 PM CDT until SUN 3:00 PM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 7:00 PM CDT until FRI 3:24 PM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 6:08 PM CDT until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
from MON 2:13 PM CDT until MON 11:15 AM CDT, Koochiching County
Flood Warning
until MON 4:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County, Lake County, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Chippewa County, Lac Qui Parle County, Yellow Medicine County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Polk County, Polk County

Wisconsin school stabbing trial delayed over mood from Texas shootings

By AP Author
Published 
Associated Press
Grant Fuhrman (PHOTO: WLUK) article

Grant Fuhrman (PHOTO: WLUK)

OSHKOSH, Wis. - The judge presiding over a case involving a violent altercation in a Wisconsin high school postponed the trial after defense attorneys argued that public sentiment related to the school shootings in Texas could taint the jury pool.

Grant Fuhrman, accused of stabbing a high school resource officer multiple times with a barbecue fork in Oshkosh in 2019, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison. The 19-year-old man has pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

During a struggle, the officer shot the then-16-year-old student. Neither of them was seriously injured and the officer was cleared of wrongdoing.

Fuhrman’s attorneys filed a motion to delay last week, four days after an 18-year-old entered an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and fatally shot 19 children and two teachers. The defense said their client could not get a fair trial in the current environment.

The request said the Texas case would have been on the minds of every potential juror if the interview process had started Tuesday as scheduled.

"The length of time between the outside influence and the trial is critical. Here that time frame is mere days," the motion states.

Judge Daniel Bissett granted the delay and scheduled a status hearing for July 7.