Opioid settlement: $720 million to be paid from 8 manufacturers nationwide

Another round of nationwide settlements from opioid manufacturers is expected to bring millions of dollars to Minnesota. According to a 2021 agreement, the funds will be used to treat the opioid crisis, with 75% going to city and county governments while the remaining 25% will go to the state. Minnesota could get about $9 million from this most recent settlement, bringing the total amount Minnesota received from opioid companies to $633 million.



Minnesota could receive about $9 million from a nationwide opioid manufacturing settlement that found eight companies actively worsened the opioid crisis.

If Minnesota gets the full $9,370,000, this latest settlement would bring the total amount of opoid settlement money received by the state to $633 million since the settlement money started arriving in 2022.

What they're saying:

Attorney General Keith Ellison shared the following statement on the settlement:

"No amount of money can undo the tremendous harm that opioid manufacturers and peddlers have inflicted on families across Minnesota. However, it is still important that we hold wrongdoers accountable for their actions and help those who are suffering, which these settlements do. I will continue to aggressively pursue accountability from these companies and ensure the money they made by pushing opioids is brought back to Minnesota and used on treatment, recovery, and prevention."

By the numbers:

The Attorney General's Office said eight companies are ordered to pay about $633 million to Minnesota municipalities.

Under a 75% to 25% framework approved by the Legislature and Gov. Tim Walz in May 2022, counties and larger cities will split $222 million for treatment programs and prevention efforts, while the state will get the rest.

Those companies, and the amounts they are court-ordered to pay, are as follows:

Mylan (now part of Viatris): $284,447,916 paid over nine years

Hikma: $95,818,293 paid over one to four years

Amneal: $71,751,010 paid over 10 years

Apotex: $63,682,369 paid in a single year

Indivior: $38,022,450 paid over four years

Sun: $30,992,087 paid over one to four years

Alvogen: $18,680,162 paid in a single year

Zydus: $14,859,220 paid in a single year

All these companies, except for Indivior, are now prohibited from promoting or marketing opioids and opioid products. They are also not allowed to make or sell any product that has more than 40mg of oxycodone per pill and must utilize a monitoring and reporting system that flags suspicious orders.

As prt of the court agreement, Indivior will not manufacture or sell opioid products for the next 10 years. However, the company will continue selling medication that treats opioid use disorder.

The settlements were reportedly negotiated by North Carolina, California, Illinois, New York, Oregon, Tennessee, Utah and Virginia.

More information can be found on the Minnesota Management and Budget Opioid Epidemic Response and Spending Dashboard.