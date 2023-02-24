One dead following plane crash in St. Louis River near Duluth

One body has been located after a small plane crashed into the St. Louis River, according to a tweet from the St. Louis County Sheriff Gordon Ramsay on Friday.

Te crash happened Friday afternoon near Grassy Point in Duluth, according to FOX 21.

The sheriff says the plane is partially submerged in the water and emergency crews continue searching for people that may have been on board.

The St. Louis County Rescue Squad is on scene along with multiple supporting agencies within the Twin Ports.

According to a flight tracking site Flight Radar 24, the aircraft was a private plane Cirrus SR22.