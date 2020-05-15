One dead, 2 in custody following stabbing in Chisago County

article

Two suspects are in custody after a stabbing in rural Chisago County early Friday morning.

The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call about a stabbing at a residence on Joywood Avenue around 2:18 a.m. When law enforcement arrived on scene, they found a man with multiple stab wounds.

They began to render aid to the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Joshua Kaczrowski.

The suspects had fled the scene prior to the arrival of law enforcement.

After obtaining information from witnesses and “known associates” regarding the stabbing, deputies were able to identify suspect information. They eventually located the two suspects in a wooded area of Tower Park in North Branch and took them into custody shortly after 7 a.m.

One of the suspects, a 23-year-old man, is currently being held in the Chisago County Jail on second-degree murder charges and an unrelated warrant. The other suspect, a 28-year-old woman, is also being held at the jail in connection with the stabbing and on an unrelated warrant.

The stabbing remains under investigation by the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.