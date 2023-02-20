Ohio fire crews battling large blaze after factory explosion; more than a dozen injured

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Martin County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Brown County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Meeker County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Benton County, Chisago County, Douglas County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Todd County, Barron County, Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 3:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Anoka County, Blue Earth County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Nicollet County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Steele County, Waseca County, Washington County, Wright County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 12:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Rock County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Crow Wing County, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Houston County, Mower County, Northern Aitkin County, Olmsted County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Burnett County, Buffalo County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 12:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Clay County, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County, Wilkin County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Southern Lake/North Shore, Douglas County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Traverse County

Ohio fire crews battling large blaze after factory explosion; more than a dozen injured

By Louis Casiano
Published 
Updated 6:13PM
Ohio
FOX News

Fire erupts after possible explosion at Ohio factory

Witnesses said an explosion occurred at the I Schumann & Co. metal and paint plant in Oakwood Village. (Credit: WOIO)

An explosion at a Cleveland-area metal factory injured at least 13 people and prompted multiple fire crews to respond Monday. 

Witnesses said an explosion occurred at the I Schumann & Co. metal and paint plant in Oakwood Village just after 2 p.m, Fox 8 reported. The company produces copper alloys. 

The Oakwood Village Fire Department said 13 people were injured and taken to a hospital. One of them was in critical condition, the news report said. 

Cars destroyed after explosion reported at Ohio plant

Witnesses said an explosion occurred at the I Schumann & Co. metal and paint plant in Oakwood Village. (Credit: WEWS)

Fire Capt. Brian DiRocco said he saw some burn victims at the scene and that at least one person had to be pulled from the rubble before being taken to the hospital.

A large plume of smoke coming from the building could be seen in the air. 

Videos posted to social media purportedly show damaged vehicles struck by debris from the fire. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Read more of this story from FOX News