Officials rescue entangled bald eagles in Greenfield, Minnesota

Two bald eagles were rescued after they became entangled in the air and fell to the ground in Greenfield, Minnesota.

According to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday, Deputy Petron and CSI Peck responded to a report of two bald eagles that became attached to each other while in flight. The eagles fell to the ground in the area of 8152 Fern Lane in Greenfield.

Both bald eagles were able to fly away.