Officials issue warning after slug round enters Minnesota house

article

Authorities are reminding hunters to use caution after a slug round went into a home in Stevens County, Minnesota.

According to the sheriff's office, over the weekend, deputies assisted the DNR with a call of a slug round that had entered a house.

A deputy was able to retrieve the round, and they determined it had entered through the front of the house and passed through two hallways - travelling at head/chest height - and came to a stop in a bedroom cabinet.

"Our office would like to remind hunters to be safe and look beyond their target," officials wrote on Facebook. "This situation could have ended much differently, by being at the wrong place at the wrong time. Enjoy your hunt, but please be safe and responsible and use common sense."