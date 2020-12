Amber Alert canceled: Missing 10-year-old Walworth girl found safe

article

An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 10-year-old girl last seen leaving her home Saturday night, Dec. 12. Officials say Jocelyn Van Duyn has been located and is safe.

There was concern after Jocelyn was not wearing a coat and did not pack a bag when she left her residence on Fox Lane sometime between 8 p.m. and midnight Saturday. She took her cat and $30 with her when she left.

Jocelyn Van Duyn

It was unclear if she left on foot or was picked up by someone.

Again, Jocelyn Van Duyn has been located alive and safe.