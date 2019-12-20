Officials advise for proper disposal of Christmas trees, greenery to stop spread of invasive species

article

When it comes time to take down those Christmas decorations, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture is urging people to properly dispose of trees and other greenery to help avoid the spread of invasive species.

MDA officials say the biggest concern this holiday season is elongate hemlock scale, a small insect that secretes a waxy coating and feeds on the sap. The insects can cause the needles to turn yellow and fall off.

The scale has become an issue for Fraser fir producers in the mid-Atlantic states, but so far has not been known to occur in Minnesota. MDA officials are hoping to keep it that way. MDA works with suppliers and sellers to remove infected items from sale.

For those who know their tree or greenery is not from Minnesota, authorities say they should not dispose the items in the woods or a compost pile. Instead, they should use a city or county organized tree pick-up or drop-off.

If you suspect your tree or greenery is infested with an invasive species, contact the MDA at 1-888-545-6684.