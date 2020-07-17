Officers rescue owl trapped in soccer net at Shorewood, Minnesota home
SHOREWOOD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two police officers rescued an owl Friday that had gotten itself trapped in a soccer net in Shorewood, Minnesota.
The South Lake Minnetonka Police Department said the officers responded to a private residence after the owners called police to report the trapped owl. The officers were able to free the owl without sustaining any injuries.
In a Facebook post, the police department said one of the officers described the owl’s talons as “just a little bit terrifying.”