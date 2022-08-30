Office of Medical Cannabis accepting comments on new medical conditions proposed

The comment period for petitions to add qualifying medical conditions for medical marijuana recipients in Minnesota is open and officials are looking for the public to weigh-in before making a decision.

Qualifying medical conditions for Minnesota’s Medical Cannabis Program currently up for consideration include Gastroparesis, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD), Irritable Bowl Syndrome (IBS) and Opioid Use Disorder. The Minnesota Office of Medical Cannabis is currently accepting public written comments through the end of Oct. 5.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) accepts petitions from the public every year from June 1 through July 31 to add a qualifying medical condition or delivery method (the form in which a medication is taken). No petitions for adding new delivery methods were not accepted.

All public written comments are reviewed by the Medical Cannabis Review Panel, which will provide the Commissioner of Health a written report of the findings that identify potential public health benefits and potential risks by adding or not adding a proposed condition.

The Commissioner will then approve or deny petitions by Dec. 1.