Off-duty St. Paul firefighter identified as victim in east side St. Paul shooting

St. Paul firefighters are mourning the death of a 36-year-old firefighter, who was shot at his east side St. Paul home Monday evening, according to a statement from St. Paul Firefighters Local 21.

Tuesday afternoon, authorities identified the victim as St. Paul Firefighter Thomas Harrigan. Local 21 confirmed Harrigan was off-duty at the time of the shooting. In addition to being a firefighter, union leaders described him as a "veteran, a union brother and a good friend to many."

"Until we have further information regarding this investigation, Local 21 members are trying to manage the grief and shock in the face of this tragedy," read a statement from St. Paul Firefighters Local 21.

At 8:30 p.m. Monday, St. Paul police responded to a report of a shooting from the 1700 block of Ivy Avenue, according to St. Paul Police Spokesman Steve Linders. At the home, police found Harrigan injured with a gunshot wound. Paramedics took him to Regions Hospital, where he passed away.

Linders says so far, it is unclear what led up to the shooting.

No arrests have been made. The case is still under investigation.

Services to honor Harrigan have yet to be finalized.