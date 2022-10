Parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin are seeing their first snowfall of the season.

The snow won't last long as ground temperatures remain warm, but it is still falling….in mid-October.

By mid-morning the snow will move out of the area and patchy rain will move into the area.

Highs today will only be in the lower 40s, the average this time of year is 59.

A warmer day tomorrow with highs in the mid 50s.