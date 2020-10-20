October snow knocks out power for thousands in Twin Cities metro

article

Xcel Energy crews are working to restore power after heavy, wet snow knocked out power for thousands of customers in Minnesota.

According to Xcel Energy, about 8,000 customers in the Twin Cities metro were without power as of 9 p.m. Tuesday. At the peak, about 33,500 customers were impacted by the outage.

Hennepin County appeared to be the hardest hit by outages with about 9,000 customers still affected just before 10 p.m. All available Xcel Energy crews are working to restore power.

Tuesday's October snowstorm marked the second-largest October daily snowfall on record for Twin Cities, causing nearly 500 crashes statewide.

How to report an outage

Xcel Energy customers can report an outage in the following ways:

