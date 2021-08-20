Oak Grove man dies in apparent drowning on Leech Lake

The body of a 65-year-old Oak Grove man was recovered from Leech Lake Thursday afternoon after an apparent drowning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office.

At 12:50 p.m., the office received a report of a man struggling in the water near the Sand Point area of the lake, which is in rural Walker. The witness said they saw the man near a pontoon boat, but as they got closer they lost sight of him.

Deputies arrived, found the pontoon and began searching. At 2:14 p.m., they found the man's body.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will be completing the autopsy.