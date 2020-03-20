NY lays out strict new rules after cases top 7,000

In announcing the state now has 7,102 confirmed cases, on Friday morning New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo laid out strict statewide rules for people most likely to be susceptible to the coronavirus.

They include seniors over the age of 70, immune-compromised people, and those with underlying illnesses.

"These are not helpful hints. They are legal provisions," Cuomo warned.

He says everyone in this group should remain indoors. They can go out for solitary exercise.

They should pre-screen all visitors and aids by taking their temperatures.

They should not visit households with multiple people.

All vulnerable people should wear a mask when in the company of others, according to the governor.

To the greatest extent possible, everyone in the presence of vulnerable people should wear a mask, under the new rules.

Finally, no one in the at risks groups should be on public transportation unless urgent and absolutely necessary.

"We have to be serious," Cuomo said.

The hospitalization rate in New York for positive coronavirus cases has jumped to 18% as of Friday.