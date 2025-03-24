Nudieland gunman sentenced in mass shooting at Minneapolis concert venue

The Brief Dominic Burris was sentenced to more than 23 years behind bars for a mass shooting in Minneapolis in 2023. Burris was one of two gunmen who opened fire at the Nudieland concert venue. The shooting left multiple people hurt and one man dead.



One of the teens that opened fire at an LGBTQ+-friendly event at a Minneapolis house concert venue, leaving one person dead in August 2023, learned his fate on Monday.

Dominic Burris sentenced

What we know:

A judge handed down a 23-year sentence for Dominic Burris, 18, for the shooting at the Nudieland venue on 16th Avenue South in Minneapolis, in the late-night hours of Aug. 11, 2023.

Prosecutors believed Burris was the primary culprit in the shooting. Last year, the other gunman, 18-year-old Cyrell Boyd, accepted a plea deal that could allow him to avoid prison time. Prosecutors said Boyd's plea allowed them to build a stronger case against Burris.

Shots fired at Nudieland

The backstory:

Investigators say Burris and Boyd opened fire on a crowd at the concert venue on Aug. 11, 2023, after concertgoers rejected advances by the pair during the concert. According to witnesses, the gunman made homophobic comments after learning the concertgoers were lesbian.

The teen gunman remained at the concert venue for a while after the rejection but then walked out the front door and slunk around the fence line of the home. It was there the two opened fire from the neighboring yard.

Local perspective:

The shooting left multiple people hurt and 35-year-old Nicolas "August" Golden dead. Both Burris and Boyd were minors at the time of the shooting but were later ordered to stand trial as adults.

What's next:

Burris will serve two-thirds of his sentence in state prison and the remainder on supervised release. It's unclear what prison he will be held in.