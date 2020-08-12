Notices to vacate served at 3 encampments in Minneapolis parks, 2 more parks cleared

article

Two more homeless encampments at Minneapolis parks have been cleared this week after Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board officials served notices to vacate three parks, according to the park board.

Monday, authorities delivered notices to those living in Peavey Park and Elliot Park, where there were each about 12 tents. Tuesday, notices were given to those living at Kenwood Park, which had 14 tents.

All three encampments had "significant crime and safety incidents, including assaults," according to park board officials.

The encampments at Elliot and Kenwood parks were cleared on Wednesday. However, the encampment at Peavey Park was not and that night, nearly three dozen rounds of shots were fired at the park, according to park board officials. So far, no witnesses have come forward and no injuries were reported.

The vacate notices do not list a deadline, but the park board is urging people to leave immediately. Peavey Park is located near Hope Academy, a private K-12 school, which will be resuming in-person classes on September 2.

Social media posts from activists on Wednesday showed efforts from authorities to remove the encampment. According to the park board, workers have provided outreach and transportation options for those living in the encampments. The use of law enforcement is the "last strategy," read a park board release.

Once people have vacated the encampments, a contractor hired by the park board will clean the sites, remove abandoned tents and dispose of needles and other bio-hazard materials.

Last month, the park board passed a resolution to limit the amount of encampments to 20 parks. Within those encampments, there can be no more than 25 tents. Each encampment requires a permit. So far, encampments at four parks have permits and 12 other parks have been identified to accommodate encampments. The following have been issued permits:

Lake Harriet (permit for up to 11 tents; not open to new tents)

Marshall Terrace Park (permit for up to 15 tents; open to new tents, with approval of permit holder)

The Mall (permit for up to 15 tents; open to new tents, with approval of permit holder)

William Berry Park (permit for up to 25 tents; open to new tents, with approval of permit holder)

These parks have been identified as able to accomodate encampments:

Annie Young Meadow (full)

Beltrami Park (full)

BF Nelson Park

Boom Island Park

Bryn Mawr Meadows Park

Franklin Steele Park

Lake Nokomis

Logan Park (full)

Lyndale Farmstead Park (full)

Minnehaha Regional Park (full)

Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park (full)

Riverside Park (full)

About a month ago, Powderhorn Park had the largest encampment with about 560 tents. Following cases of violent crime at the encampment, the park board increased efforts to vacate the park. Now, there are about 35 tents at Powderhorn. All currently living there have received notices to leave due to ongoing crime and because the park is in a school zone.

Under an executive order from the governor amid the COVID-19 pandemic, local governments are not allowed to close encampments unless there is alternate housing or if the site has become a threat to the public.