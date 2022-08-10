Northwood Lake records its second-highest level of blue-green algae

article

Officials are warning members of the public after a high level of blue-green algae was recorded on Northwood Lake in New Hope, Minnesota.

The Bassett Creek Watershed Management Commission says blue-green algae readings on the lake are within the World Health Organization category of "moderate probability of adverse health effects."

The commission says the current levels are the second highest on record for Northwood Lake, topped only by high readings in August and September 1992.

Officials recommend swimmers avoid direct contact with the water, especially if it looks like "pea soup or spilled green paint."

Skin contact or breathing in blue-green algae can cause rashes, sickness, trouble breathing, and other serious side effects – that can sometimes be deadly for pets and animals.