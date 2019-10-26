Northern Minnesota man found dead after running into home to save dogs from fire

Investigators say it appears a northern Minnesota man lost his life trying to save his pets.

According to the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office, the man was found dead Thursday evening at his home in the City of Shelvin. Deputies say the victim, 36-year-old Michael William Norgaard, had come home around 6:35 p.m. to find his house on Roosevelt Street was full of smoke.

Investigators say Norgaard called his sister and told her to call 911 while saying he was going inside to save his dogs. Sadly, he never made it out.

Firefighters have not yet released the cause of the fire. An autopsy for Norgaard was scheduled for Friday.