Northern Minnesota firefighter, 26, dies in ATV crash months after getting married

An ATV crash in Gilbert, Minn. left 26-year-old Tia Muller dead, and her 25-year-old husband seriously injured. Muller was a member of the Cherry Fire Department in northern Minnesota. Officials say the crash likely happened Friday evening and the pair weren't discovered until the following morning.



A northern Minnesota fire department is mourning the loss of one of its members who died in an ATV crash over the weekend.

Fatal ATV crash

What they're saying:

The Gilbert Police Department said 26-year-old Tia Muller, of Chisholm, died on Saturday after she was found pinned underneath an ATV.

"At this time we don’t have the words to say other than thank you and rest in peace. Tia, (Tinker Bell) you will be truly missed. Our hearts as a department are hurting," wrote the Cherry Fire Department on social media.

What we know:

The ATV crash happened at the Iron Range Off-Highway Vehicle State Recreation Area. Officials said the crash likely happened sometime Friday evening, but Muller and the 25-year-old driver, who was also her husband, were not located until around 10:30 a.m. the next day.

The 25-year-old was airlifted to a Duluth hospital for serious injuries. His current condition is unknown.

What we don't know:

Officials did not say what led to the crash.

According to Minnesota marriage records, Tia Muller and her husband had recently gotten married in June.